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LOTI: Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF
LOTI exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.28 and at a high of 26.29.
Follow Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LOTI stock price today?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF stock is priced at 26.28 today. It trades within 26.28 - 26.29, yesterday's close was 26.26, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of LOTI shows these updates.
Does Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF is currently valued at 26.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.83% and USD. View the chart live to track LOTI movements.
How to buy LOTI stock?
You can buy Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF shares at the current price of 26.28. Orders are usually placed near 26.28 or 26.58, while 2 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow LOTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOTI stock?
Investing in Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.07 - 26.51 and current price 26.28. Many compare 0.69% and -0.72% before placing orders at 26.28 or 26.58. Explore the LOTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF in the past year was 26.51. Within 25.07 - 26.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF (LOTI) over the year was 25.07. Comparing it with the current 26.28 and 25.07 - 26.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOTI stock split?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Tactical Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.26, and 4.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.26
- Open
- 26.29
- Bid
- 26.28
- Ask
- 26.58
- Low
- 26.28
- High
- 26.29
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.72%
- Year Change
- 4.83%