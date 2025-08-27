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LOPP: Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet &
LOPP exchange rate has changed by 2.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.72 and at a high of 38.77.
Follow Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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LOPP News
- Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (LOPP)
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Time To Consider Value?
- Gabelli Love Our Planet & People Q3 2025 Commentary
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Why AZZ Shares Are Tumbling On Thursday? - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LOPP stock price today?
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & stock is priced at 38.77 today. It trades within 38.72 - 38.77, yesterday's close was 37.93, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of LOPP shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & is currently valued at 38.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.96% and USD. View the chart live to track LOPP movements.
How to buy LOPP stock?
You can buy Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & shares at the current price of 38.77. Orders are usually placed near 38.77 or 39.07, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LOPP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOPP stock?
Investing in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & involves considering the yearly range 31.32 - 39.43 and current price 38.77. Many compare 2.21% and 9.18% before placing orders at 38.77 or 39.07. Explore the LOPP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & in the past year was 39.43. Within 31.32 - 39.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & (LOPP) over the year was 31.32. Comparing it with the current 38.77 and 31.32 - 39.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOPP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOPP stock split?
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Gabelli Love Our Planet & has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.93, and 22.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.93
- Open
- 38.77
- Bid
- 38.77
- Ask
- 39.07
- Low
- 38.72
- High
- 38.77
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 2.21%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.18%
- Year Change
- 22.96%