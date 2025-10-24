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LONZ: PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang
LONZ exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.10 and at a high of 49.13.
Follow PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LONZ News
- LONZ: Highest-Yielding, Best-Performing Senior Loan ETF, But Better Choices Exist
- Consumer Delinquencies Pose Limited Risks To Financial Stability
- Banking Risk: Key Themes For 2026
- PFRL ETF: Poor Risk Reward At A 5.7% Yield (NYSEARCA:PFRL)
- How Banks And Private Markets Are Redefining Credit
- Cracks Emerge Beneath Market Resilience, Challenging Areas Of The U.S. Economy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LONZ stock price today?
PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang stock is priced at 49.13 today. It trades within 49.10 - 49.13, yesterday's close was 49.08, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of LONZ shows these updates.
Does PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang stock pay dividends?
PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang is currently valued at 49.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.69% and USD. View the chart live to track LONZ movements.
How to buy LONZ stock?
You can buy PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang shares at the current price of 49.13. Orders are usually placed near 49.13 or 49.43, while 54 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow LONZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LONZ stock?
Investing in PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang involves considering the yearly range 48.81 - 50.04 and current price 49.13. Many compare 0.24% and 0.57% before placing orders at 49.13 or 49.43. Explore the LONZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang in the past year was 50.04. Within 48.81 - 50.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang (LONZ) over the year was 48.81. Comparing it with the current 49.13 and 48.81 - 50.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LONZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LONZ stock split?
PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchang has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.08, and -1.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.08
- Open
- 49.12
- Bid
- 49.13
- Ask
- 49.43
- Low
- 49.10
- High
- 49.13
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.57%
- Year Change
- -1.69%