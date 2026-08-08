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LONA: LeonaBio Inc
LONA exchange rate has changed by -3.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.54 and at a high of 8.41.
Follow LeonaBio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LONA stock price today?
LeonaBio Inc stock is priced at 7.68 today. It trades within 7.54 - 8.41, yesterday's close was 7.98, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of LONA shows these updates.
Does LeonaBio Inc stock pay dividends?
LeonaBio Inc is currently valued at 7.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.95% and USD. View the chart live to track LONA movements.
How to buy LONA stock?
You can buy LeonaBio Inc shares at the current price of 7.68. Orders are usually placed near 7.68 or 7.98, while 105 and 1.05% show market activity. Follow LONA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LONA stock?
Investing in LeonaBio Inc involves considering the yearly range 4.22 - 14.19 and current price 7.68. Many compare 8.78% and 37.63% before placing orders at 7.68 or 7.98. Explore the LONA price chart live with daily changes.
What are LeonaBio Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of LeonaBio Inc in the past year was 14.19. Within 4.22 - 14.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track LeonaBio Inc performance using the live chart.
What are LeonaBio Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LeonaBio Inc (LONA) over the year was 4.22. Comparing it with the current 7.68 and 4.22 - 14.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LONA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LONA stock split?
LeonaBio Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.98, and 13.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.98
- Open
- 7.60
- Bid
- 7.68
- Ask
- 7.98
- Low
- 7.54
- High
- 8.41
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- -3.76%
- Month Change
- 8.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.63%
- Year Change
- 13.95%