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LOGO: Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF
LOGO exchange rate has changed by 1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.16 and at a high of 21.18.
Follow Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LOGO stock price today?
Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF stock is priced at 21.16 today. It trades within 21.16 - 21.18, yesterday's close was 20.81, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of LOGO shows these updates.
Does Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF is currently valued at 21.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track LOGO movements.
How to buy LOGO stock?
You can buy Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF shares at the current price of 21.16. Orders are usually placed near 21.16 or 21.46, while 2 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow LOGO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOGO stock?
Investing in Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.50 - 22.84 and current price 21.16. Many compare 2.87% and 4.96% before placing orders at 21.16 or 21.46. Explore the LOGO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF in the past year was 22.84. Within 18.50 - 22.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF (LOGO) over the year was 18.50. Comparing it with the current 21.16 and 18.50 - 22.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOGO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOGO stock split?
Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.81, and 0.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.81
- Open
- 21.18
- Bid
- 21.16
- Ask
- 21.46
- Low
- 21.16
- High
- 21.18
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.68%
- Month Change
- 2.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.96%
- Year Change
- 0.86%