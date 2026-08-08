- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LODI: AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF
LODI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.16 and at a high of 25.21.
Follow AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LODI stock price today?
AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF stock is priced at 25.16 today. It trades within 25.16 - 25.21, yesterday's close was 25.16, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of LODI shows these updates.
Does AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF stock pay dividends?
AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF is currently valued at 25.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.96% and USD. View the chart live to track LODI movements.
How to buy LODI stock?
You can buy AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.16. Orders are usually placed near 25.16 or 25.46, while 13 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow LODI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LODI stock?
Investing in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.08 - 25.46 and current price 25.16. Many compare 0.16% and -0.59% before placing orders at 25.16 or 25.46. Explore the LODI price chart live with daily changes.
What are AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the past year was 25.46. Within 25.08 - 25.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) over the year was 25.08. Comparing it with the current 25.16 and 25.08 - 25.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LODI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LODI stock split?
AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.16, and -0.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.16
- Open
- 25.17
- Bid
- 25.16
- Ask
- 25.46
- Low
- 25.16
- High
- 25.21
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.59%
- Year Change
- -0.96%