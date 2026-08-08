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LNGX: Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF
LNGX exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.57 and at a high of 42.10.
Follow Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LNGX stock price today?
Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF stock is priced at 41.58 today. It trades within 41.57 - 42.10, yesterday's close was 41.83, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of LNGX shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF is currently valued at 41.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.51% and USD. View the chart live to track LNGX movements.
How to buy LNGX stock?
You can buy Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF shares at the current price of 41.58. Orders are usually placed near 41.58 or 41.88, while 7 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow LNGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LNGX stock?
Investing in Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.94 - 48.99 and current price 41.58. Many compare -1.79% and -4.12% before placing orders at 41.58 or 41.88. Explore the LNGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF in the past year was 48.99. Within 33.94 - 48.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF (LNGX) over the year was 33.94. Comparing it with the current 41.58 and 33.94 - 48.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LNGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LNGX stock split?
Global X Funds - Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.83, and 22.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.83
- Open
- 41.57
- Bid
- 41.58
- Ask
- 41.88
- Low
- 41.57
- High
- 42.10
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.12%
- Year Change
- 22.51%