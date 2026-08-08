- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LMUB: iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF
LMUB exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.83 and at a high of 50.09.
Follow iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LMUB stock price today?
iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.00 today. It trades within 49.83 - 50.09, yesterday's close was 49.77, and trading volume reached 210. The live price chart of LMUB shows these updates.
Does iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.23% and USD. View the chart live to track LMUB movements.
How to buy LMUB stock?
You can buy iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.00. Orders are usually placed near 50.00 or 50.30, while 210 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow LMUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LMUB stock?
Investing in iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.39 - 53.52 and current price 50.00. Many compare 0.97% and -2.42% before placing orders at 50.00 or 50.30. Explore the LMUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 53.52. Within 49.39 - 53.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF (LMUB) over the year was 49.39. Comparing it with the current 50.00 and 49.39 - 53.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LMUB stock split?
iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.77, and -2.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.77
- Open
- 49.89
- Bid
- 50.00
- Ask
- 50.30
- Low
- 49.83
- High
- 50.09
- Volume
- 210
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.42%
- Year Change
- -2.23%