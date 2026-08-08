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LMRI: Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc
LMRI exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.31 and at a high of 11.98.
Follow Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LMRI stock price today?
Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc stock is priced at 11.58 today. It trades within 11.31 - 11.98, yesterday's close was 11.44, and trading volume reached 1072. The live price chart of LMRI shows these updates.
Does Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc stock pay dividends?
Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc is currently valued at 11.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -37.91% and USD. View the chart live to track LMRI movements.
How to buy LMRI stock?
You can buy Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc shares at the current price of 11.58. Orders are usually placed near 11.58 or 11.88, while 1072 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow LMRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LMRI stock?
Investing in Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.45 - 19.45 and current price 11.58. Many compare 9.14% and -17.64% before placing orders at 11.58 or 11.88. Explore the LMRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc in the past year was 19.45. Within 6.45 - 19.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc (LMRI) over the year was 6.45. Comparing it with the current 11.58 and 6.45 - 19.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LMRI stock split?
Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.44, and -37.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.44
- Open
- 11.45
- Bid
- 11.58
- Ask
- 11.88
- Low
- 11.31
- High
- 11.98
- Volume
- 1.072 K
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 9.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.64%
- Year Change
- -37.91%