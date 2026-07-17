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LMBS: First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

49.66 USD 0.07 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LMBS exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.55 and at a high of 51.90.

Follow First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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LMBS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LMBS stock price today?

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 49.66 today. It trades within 49.55 - 51.90, yesterday's close was 49.59, and trading volume reached 604. The live price chart of LMBS shows these updates.

Does First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 49.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.14% and USD. View the chart live to track LMBS movements.

How to buy LMBS stock?

You can buy First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 49.66. Orders are usually placed near 49.66 or 49.96, while 604 and -2.88% show market activity. Follow LMBS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LMBS stock?

Investing in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.30 - 51.98 and current price 49.66. Many compare 0.28% and -1.45% before placing orders at 49.66 or 49.96. Explore the LMBS price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the past year was 51.98. Within 49.30 - 51.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) over the year was 49.30. Comparing it with the current 49.66 and 49.30 - 51.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMBS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LMBS stock split?

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.59, and 0.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.55 51.90
Year Range
49.30 51.98
Previous Close
49.59
Open
51.13
Bid
49.66
Ask
49.96
Low
49.55
High
51.90
Volume
604
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
0.28%
6 Months Change
-1.45%
Year Change
0.14%
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