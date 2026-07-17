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LMBS: First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
LMBS exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.55 and at a high of 51.90.
Follow First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LMBS News
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Fed Holds Steady, But Questions Linger
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- 13 Week Money Supply Grows At Fastest Rate For June Since 2021
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Figuring Out The Fed
- Just When You Thought Inflation Was Done
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- When Monetary Policy Surprises Stop Translating
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Inflation Fog Thickens: War, Data Changes, And Diverging Indicators Test The Fed's Nerve
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Phillips Curve And Kevin Warsh’s Task Forces
- Staying Risk-On In A More Fragile World
- A Long Way Still Ahead For The U.S.’S Disinflation Journey
- Welcome To Trillionistan. Don’t Get Comfortable
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LMBS stock price today?
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 49.66 today. It trades within 49.55 - 51.90, yesterday's close was 49.59, and trading volume reached 604. The live price chart of LMBS shows these updates.
Does First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 49.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.14% and USD. View the chart live to track LMBS movements.
How to buy LMBS stock?
You can buy First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 49.66. Orders are usually placed near 49.66 or 49.96, while 604 and -2.88% show market activity. Follow LMBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LMBS stock?
Investing in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.30 - 51.98 and current price 49.66. Many compare 0.28% and -1.45% before placing orders at 49.66 or 49.96. Explore the LMBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the past year was 51.98. Within 49.30 - 51.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) over the year was 49.30. Comparing it with the current 49.66 and 49.30 - 51.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LMBS stock split?
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.59, and 0.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.59
- Open
- 51.13
- Bid
- 49.66
- Ask
- 49.96
- Low
- 49.55
- High
- 51.90
- Volume
- 604
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.45%
- Year Change
- 0.14%