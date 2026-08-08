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LJAN: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J
LJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.69 and at a high of 24.72.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LJAN stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J stock is priced at 24.70 today. It trades within 24.69 - 24.72, yesterday's close was 24.69, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of LJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J is currently valued at 24.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.37% and USD. View the chart live to track LJAN movements.
How to buy LJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J shares at the current price of 24.70. Orders are usually placed near 24.70 or 25.00, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J involves considering the yearly range 23.47 - 25.01 and current price 24.70. Many compare -0.24% and 1.56% before placing orders at 24.70 or 25.00. Explore the LJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J in the past year was 25.01. Within 23.47 - 25.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J (LJAN) over the year was 23.47. Comparing it with the current 24.70 and 23.47 - 25.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LJAN stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - J has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.69, and 0.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.69
- Open
- 24.70
- Bid
- 24.70
- Ask
- 25.00
- Low
- 24.69
- High
- 24.72
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.56%
- Year Change
- 0.37%