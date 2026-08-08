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LITX: Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF
LITX exchange rate has changed by 12.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.46 and at a high of 35.08.
Follow Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LITX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF stock is priced at 32.43 today. It trades within 30.46 - 35.08, yesterday's close was 28.89, and trading volume reached 5169. The live price chart of LITX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF is currently valued at 32.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.08% and USD. View the chart live to track LITX movements.
How to buy LITX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF shares at the current price of 32.43. Orders are usually placed near 32.43 or 32.73, while 5169 and 3.08% show market activity. Follow LITX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LITX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.03 - 126.84 and current price 32.43. Many compare 67.94% and -71.92% before placing orders at 32.43 or 32.73. Explore the LITX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF in the past year was 126.84. Within 15.03 - 126.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF (LITX) over the year was 15.03. Comparing it with the current 32.43 and 15.03 - 126.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LITX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LITX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.89, and 17.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.89
- Open
- 31.46
- Bid
- 32.43
- Ask
- 32.73
- Low
- 30.46
- High
- 35.08
- Volume
- 5.169 K
- Daily Change
- 12.25%
- Month Change
- 67.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -71.92%
- Year Change
- 17.08%