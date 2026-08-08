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LIMI: Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF
LIMI exchange rate has changed by 9.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.70 and at a high of 42.77.
Follow Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LIMI stock price today?
Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF stock is priced at 42.70 today. It trades within 42.70 - 42.77, yesterday's close was 39.04, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of LIMI shows these updates.
Does Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF is currently valued at 42.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.88% and USD. View the chart live to track LIMI movements.
How to buy LIMI stock?
You can buy Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF shares at the current price of 42.70. Orders are usually placed near 42.70 or 43.00, while 4 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow LIMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LIMI stock?
Investing in Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.26 - 63.14 and current price 42.70. Many compare -0.16% and -19.48% before placing orders at 42.70 or 43.00. Explore the LIMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF in the past year was 63.14. Within 30.26 - 63.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF (LIMI) over the year was 30.26. Comparing it with the current 42.70 and 30.26 - 63.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LIMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LIMI stock split?
Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.04, and 37.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.04
- Open
- 42.77
- Bid
- 42.70
- Ask
- 43.00
- Low
- 42.70
- High
- 42.77
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 9.38%
- Month Change
- -0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.48%
- Year Change
- 37.88%