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LGRO: Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF
LGRO exchange rate has changed by 1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.02 and at a high of 47.39.
Follow Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LGRO stock price today?
Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock is priced at 47.33 today. It trades within 47.02 - 47.39, yesterday's close was 46.45, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of LGRO shows these updates.
Does Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF is currently valued at 47.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.98% and USD. View the chart live to track LGRO movements.
How to buy LGRO stock?
You can buy Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF shares at the current price of 47.33. Orders are usually placed near 47.33 or 47.63, while 27 and 0.64% show market activity. Follow LGRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LGRO stock?
Investing in Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.79 - 47.39 and current price 47.33. Many compare 3.73% and 22.27% before placing orders at 47.33 or 47.63. Explore the LGRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF in the past year was 47.39. Within 35.79 - 47.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) over the year was 35.79. Comparing it with the current 47.33 and 35.79 - 47.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LGRO stock split?
Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.45, and 24.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.45
- Open
- 47.03
- Bid
- 47.33
- Ask
- 47.63
- Low
- 47.02
- High
- 47.39
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 1.89%
- Month Change
- 3.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.27%
- Year Change
- 24.98%