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LGI: Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
LGI exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.27 and at a high of 18.44.
Follow Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGI News
- BGY: A Good International CEF If You Are Willing To Sacrifice Upside For Income (NYSE:BGY)
- LGI: Collect High-Yield Income From This Global Multi-Asset CEF (NYSE:LGI)
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
- LGI's Global Mandate Fails To Deliver Growth Or Defense Consistently (NYSE:LGI)
- LGI: A NAV-Driven Equity CEF, Not An Income Fund (NYSE:LGI)
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- Building A $100k Taxable Income Portfolio Using Some New, Some Old Funds
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- LGI ETF: A Tax-Efficient Income Fund For Retirees (NYSE:LGI)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LGI stock price today?
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock is priced at 18.40 today. It trades within 18.27 - 18.44, yesterday's close was 18.30, and trading volume reached 185. The live price chart of LGI shows these updates.
Does Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund is currently valued at 18.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.90% and USD. View the chart live to track LGI movements.
How to buy LGI stock?
You can buy Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares at the current price of 18.40. Orders are usually placed near 18.40 or 18.70, while 185 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow LGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LGI stock?
Investing in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.32 - 19.87 and current price 18.40. Many compare 1.55% and -5.40% before placing orders at 18.40 or 18.70. Explore the LGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the past year was 19.87. Within 15.32 - 19.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) over the year was 15.32. Comparing it with the current 18.40 and 15.32 - 19.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LGI stock split?
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.30, and 3.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.30
- Open
- 18.37
- Bid
- 18.40
- Ask
- 18.70
- Low
- 18.27
- High
- 18.44
- Volume
- 185
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.40%
- Year Change
- 3.90%