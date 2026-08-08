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LFS: LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.
LFS exchange rate has changed by -5.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.30 and at a high of 2.50.
Follow LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LFS stock price today?
LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 2.32 today. It trades within 2.30 - 2.50, yesterday's close was 2.45, and trading volume reached 219. The live price chart of LFS shows these updates.
Does LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 2.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.71% and USD. View the chart live to track LFS movements.
How to buy LFS stock?
You can buy LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 2.32. Orders are usually placed near 2.32 or 2.62, while 219 and -4.13% show market activity. Follow LFS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LFS stock?
Investing in LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 1.58 - 12.49 and current price 2.32. Many compare 4.50% and -4.13% before placing orders at 2.32 or 2.62. Explore the LFS price chart live with daily changes.
What are LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. in the past year was 12.49. Within 1.58 - 12.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (LFS) over the year was 1.58. Comparing it with the current 2.32 and 1.58 - 12.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LFS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LFS stock split?
LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.45, and -33.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.45
- Open
- 2.42
- Bid
- 2.32
- Ask
- 2.62
- Low
- 2.30
- High
- 2.50
- Volume
- 219
- Daily Change
- -5.31%
- Month Change
- 4.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.13%
- Year Change
- -33.71%