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LFGY: YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF
LFGY exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.16 and at a high of 19.74.
Follow YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LFGY stock price today?
YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock is priced at 19.25 today. It trades within 19.16 - 19.74, yesterday's close was 19.35, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of LFGY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF is currently valued at 19.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.09% and USD. View the chart live to track LFGY movements.
How to buy LFGY stock?
You can buy YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 19.25. Orders are usually placed near 19.25 or 19.55, while 58 and -1.94% show market activity. Follow LFGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LFGY stock?
Investing in YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.36 - 25.18 and current price 19.25. Many compare 0.36% and -9.11% before placing orders at 19.25 or 19.55. Explore the LFGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF in the past year was 25.18. Within 18.36 - 25.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (LFGY) over the year was 18.36. Comparing it with the current 19.25 and 18.36 - 25.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LFGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LFGY stock split?
YieldMax(TM) Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.35, and -7.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.35
- Open
- 19.63
- Bid
- 19.25
- Ask
- 19.55
- Low
- 19.16
- High
- 19.74
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.11%
- Year Change
- -7.09%