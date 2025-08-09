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LFEQ: VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF
LFEQ exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.44 and at a high of 61.48.
Follow VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LFEQ News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LFEQ stock price today?
VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock is priced at 61.44 today. It trades within 61.44 - 61.48, yesterday's close was 61.31, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of LFEQ shows these updates.
Does VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF is currently valued at 61.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.42% and USD. View the chart live to track LFEQ movements.
How to buy LFEQ stock?
You can buy VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF shares at the current price of 61.44. Orders are usually placed near 61.44 or 61.74, while 3 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow LFEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LFEQ stock?
Investing in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.42 - 61.49 and current price 61.44. Many compare 2.23% and 13.25% before placing orders at 61.44 or 61.74. Explore the LFEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the past year was 61.49. Within 50.42 - 61.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (LFEQ) over the year was 50.42. Comparing it with the current 61.44 and 50.42 - 61.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LFEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LFEQ stock split?
VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.31, and 20.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.31
- Open
- 61.48
- Bid
- 61.44
- Ask
- 61.74
- Low
- 61.44
- High
- 61.48
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.25%
- Year Change
- 20.42%