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LEXI: Alexis Practical Tactical ETF
LEXI exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.10 and at a high of 41.14.
Follow Alexis Practical Tactical ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LEXI stock price today?
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock is priced at 41.12 today. It trades within 41.10 - 41.14, yesterday's close was 40.84, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LEXI shows these updates.
Does Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock pay dividends?
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF is currently valued at 41.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.59% and USD. View the chart live to track LEXI movements.
How to buy LEXI stock?
You can buy Alexis Practical Tactical ETF shares at the current price of 41.12. Orders are usually placed near 41.12 or 41.42, while 10 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow LEXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LEXI stock?
Investing in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.25 - 41.14 and current price 41.12. Many compare 2.36% and 12.10% before placing orders at 41.12 or 41.42. Explore the LEXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF in the past year was 41.14. Within 34.25 - 41.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alexis Practical Tactical ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) over the year was 34.25. Comparing it with the current 41.12 and 34.25 - 41.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LEXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LEXI stock split?
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.84, and 11.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.84
- Open
- 41.10
- Bid
- 41.12
- Ask
- 41.42
- Low
- 41.10
- High
- 41.14
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.10%
- Year Change
- 11.59%