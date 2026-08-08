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LEUX
LEUX exchange rate has changed by 13.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.29 and at a high of 14.87.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LEUX stock price today?
stock is priced at 14.78 today. It trades within 13.29 - 14.87, yesterday's close was 13.01, and trading volume reached 294. The live price chart of LEUX shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 14.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.11% and USD. View the chart live to track LEUX movements.
How to buy LEUX stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 14.78. Orders are usually placed near 14.78 or 15.08, while 294 and 5.72% show market activity. Follow LEUX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LEUX stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 8.80 - 28.93 and current price 14.78. Many compare 11.46% and -30.55% before placing orders at 14.78 or 15.08. Explore the LEUX price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 28.93. Within 8.80 - 28.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (LEUX) over the year was 8.80. Comparing it with the current 14.78 and 8.80 - 28.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LEUX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LEUX stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.01, and -42.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.01
- Open
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.78
- Ask
- 15.08
- Low
- 13.29
- High
- 14.87
- Volume
- 294
- Daily Change
- 13.60%
- Month Change
- 11.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.55%
- Year Change
- -42.11%