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LENS: Sarmaya Thematic ETF
LENS exchange rate has changed by 1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.91 and at a high of 43.19.
Follow Sarmaya Thematic ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LENS stock price today?
Sarmaya Thematic ETF stock is priced at 42.94 today. It trades within 42.91 - 43.19, yesterday's close was 42.21, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of LENS shows these updates.
Does Sarmaya Thematic ETF stock pay dividends?
Sarmaya Thematic ETF is currently valued at 42.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.23% and USD. View the chart live to track LENS movements.
How to buy LENS stock?
You can buy Sarmaya Thematic ETF shares at the current price of 42.94. Orders are usually placed near 42.94 or 43.24, while 9 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow LENS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LENS stock?
Investing in Sarmaya Thematic ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.01 - 50.84 and current price 42.94. Many compare 7.30% and -15.22% before placing orders at 42.94 or 43.24. Explore the LENS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sarmaya Thematic ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sarmaya Thematic ETF in the past year was 50.84. Within 38.01 - 50.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sarmaya Thematic ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sarmaya Thematic ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sarmaya Thematic ETF (LENS) over the year was 38.01. Comparing it with the current 42.94 and 38.01 - 50.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LENS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LENS stock split?
Sarmaya Thematic ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.21, and -8.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.21
- Open
- 43.10
- Bid
- 42.94
- Ask
- 43.24
- Low
- 42.91
- High
- 43.19
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 1.73%
- Month Change
- 7.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.22%
- Year Change
- -8.23%