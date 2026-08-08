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LDUR: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund
LDUR exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.31 and at a high of 95.40.
Follow PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LDUR stock price today?
PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 95.37 today. It trades within 95.31 - 95.40, yesterday's close was 95.24, and trading volume reached 133. The live price chart of LDUR shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 95.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.37% and USD. View the chart live to track LDUR movements.
How to buy LDUR stock?
You can buy PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 95.37. Orders are usually placed near 95.37 or 95.67, while 133 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LDUR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LDUR stock?
Investing in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 95.05 - 96.60 and current price 95.37. Many compare 0.15% and -0.75% before placing orders at 95.37 or 95.67. Explore the LDUR price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 96.60. Within 95.05 - 96.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) over the year was 95.05. Comparing it with the current 95.37 and 95.05 - 96.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LDUR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LDUR stock split?
PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.24, and -0.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 95.24
- Open
- 95.37
- Bid
- 95.37
- Ask
- 95.67
- Low
- 95.31
- High
- 95.40
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.75%
- Year Change
- -0.37%