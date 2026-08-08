- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LDRX: SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF
LDRX exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.92 and at a high of 36.97.
Follow SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LDRX stock price today?
SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock is priced at 36.97 today. It trades within 36.92 - 36.97, yesterday's close was 36.72, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of LDRX shows these updates.
Does SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is currently valued at 36.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.49% and USD. View the chart live to track LDRX movements.
How to buy LDRX stock?
You can buy SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 36.97. Orders are usually placed near 36.97 or 37.27, while 5 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow LDRX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LDRX stock?
Investing in SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.65 - 37.00 and current price 36.97. Many compare 2.69% and 15.50% before placing orders at 36.97 or 37.27. Explore the LDRX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF in the past year was 37.00. Within 29.65 - 37.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (LDRX) over the year was 29.65. Comparing it with the current 36.97 and 29.65 - 37.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LDRX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LDRX stock split?
SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.72, and 14.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.72
- Open
- 36.93
- Bid
- 36.97
- Ask
- 37.27
- Low
- 36.92
- High
- 36.97
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.50%
- Year Change
- 14.49%