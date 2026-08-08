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LDRT: iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF
LDRT exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.93 and at a high of 24.96.
Follow iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LDRT stock price today?
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock is priced at 24.94 today. It trades within 24.93 - 24.96, yesterday's close was 24.93, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of LDRT shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF is currently valued at 24.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.66% and USD. View the chart live to track LDRT movements.
How to buy LDRT stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF shares at the current price of 24.94. Orders are usually placed near 24.94 or 25.24, while 26 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow LDRT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LDRT stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.79 - 25.80 and current price 24.94. Many compare -0.08% and -1.89% before placing orders at 24.94 or 25.24. Explore the LDRT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF in the past year was 25.80. Within 24.79 - 25.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) over the year was 24.79. Comparing it with the current 24.94 and 24.79 - 25.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LDRT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LDRT stock split?
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.93, and -1.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.93
- Open
- 24.96
- Bid
- 24.94
- Ask
- 25.24
- Low
- 24.93
- High
- 24.96
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.89%
- Year Change
- -1.66%