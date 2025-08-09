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LCTU: BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
LCTU exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.88 and at a high of 83.27.
Follow BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCTU News
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- Assessing COP30: Progress And Retreat
- Ignore The Gloom – Why COP30 Is A Success
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LCTU stock price today?
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock is priced at 83.27 today. It trades within 82.88 - 83.27, yesterday's close was 82.52, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of LCTU shows these updates.
Does BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF is currently valued at 83.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.62% and USD. View the chart live to track LCTU movements.
How to buy LCTU stock?
You can buy BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF shares at the current price of 83.27. Orders are usually placed near 83.27 or 83.57, while 33 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow LCTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LCTU stock?
Investing in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.95 - 83.37 and current price 83.27. Many compare 3.13% and 13.05% before placing orders at 83.27 or 83.57. Explore the LCTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the past year was 83.37. Within 67.95 - 83.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) over the year was 67.95. Comparing it with the current 83.27 and 67.95 - 83.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LCTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LCTU stock split?
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.52, and 12.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.52
- Open
- 83.17
- Bid
- 83.27
- Ask
- 83.57
- Low
- 82.88
- High
- 83.27
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.05%
- Year Change
- 12.62%