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LCO: LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF
LCO exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.1250 and at a high of 26.1250.
Follow LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is LCO stock price today?
LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 26.1250 today. It trades within 26.1250 - 26.1250, yesterday's close was 26.5000, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of LCO shows these updates.
Does LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 26.1250. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.29% and USD. View the chart live to track LCO movements.
How to buy LCO stock?
You can buy LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 26.1250. Orders are usually placed near 26.1250 or 26.1280, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LCO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LCO stock?
Investing in LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.3200 - 28.3761 and current price 26.1250. Many compare -3.06% and -0.29% before placing orders at 26.1250 or 26.1280. Explore the LCO price chart live with daily changes.
What are LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF in the past year was 28.3761. Within 25.3200 - 28.3761, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF (LCO) over the year was 25.3200. Comparing it with the current 26.1250 and 25.3200 - 28.3761 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LCO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LCO stock split?
LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.5000, and -0.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.5000
- Open
- 26.1250
- Bid
- 26.1250
- Ask
- 26.1280
- Low
- 26.1250
- High
- 26.1250
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- -3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.29%
- Year Change
- -0.29%