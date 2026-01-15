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LBAY: Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
LBAY exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.50 and at a high of 26.50.
Follow Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBAY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LBAY stock price today?
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock is priced at 26.50 today. It trades within 26.50 - 26.50, yesterday's close was 26.31, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of LBAY shows these updates.
Does Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF is currently valued at 26.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.43% and USD. View the chart live to track LBAY movements.
How to buy LBAY stock?
You can buy Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF shares at the current price of 26.50. Orders are usually placed near 26.50 or 26.80, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LBAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LBAY stock?
Investing in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.53 - 28.83 and current price 26.50. Many compare 0.99% and -5.15% before placing orders at 26.50 or 26.80. Explore the LBAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the past year was 28.83. Within 23.53 - 28.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) over the year was 23.53. Comparing it with the current 26.50 and 23.53 - 28.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LBAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LBAY stock split?
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.31, and 3.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.31
- Open
- 26.50
- Bid
- 26.50
- Ask
- 26.80
- Low
- 26.50
- High
- 26.50
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.15%
- Year Change
- 3.43%