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LAFA: LaFayette Acquisition Corp
LAFA exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.13 and at a high of 10.13.
Follow LaFayette Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LAFA stock price today?
LaFayette Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.13 today. It trades within 10.13 - 10.13, yesterday's close was 10.12, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of LAFA shows these updates.
Does LaFayette Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
LaFayette Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.32% and USD. View the chart live to track LAFA movements.
How to buy LAFA stock?
You can buy LaFayette Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.13. Orders are usually placed near 10.13 or 10.43, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LAFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LAFA stock?
Investing in LaFayette Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.87 - 10.20 and current price 10.13. Many compare 0.00% and 1.50% before placing orders at 10.13 or 10.43. Explore the LAFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are LaFayette Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of LaFayette Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.20. Within 9.87 - 10.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track LaFayette Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are LaFayette Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LaFayette Acquisition Corp (LAFA) over the year was 9.87. Comparing it with the current 10.13 and 9.87 - 10.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LAFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LAFA stock split?
LaFayette Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.12, and 2.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.12
- Open
- 10.13
- Bid
- 10.13
- Ask
- 10.43
- Low
- 10.13
- High
- 10.13
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.50%
- Year Change
- 2.32%