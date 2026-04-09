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LABU: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

276.99 USD 14.68 (5.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LABU exchange rate has changed by 5.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.65 and at a high of 278.90.

Follow Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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LABU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LABU stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 276.99 today. It trades within 264.65 - 278.90, yesterday's close was 262.31, and trading volume reached 751. The live price chart of LABU shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 276.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 125.83% and USD. View the chart live to track LABU movements.

How to buy LABU stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 276.99. Orders are usually placed near 276.99 or 277.29, while 751 and 1.29% show market activity. Follow LABU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LABU stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 108.93 - 332.99 and current price 276.99. Many compare 22.02% and 71.61% before placing orders at 276.99 or 277.29. Explore the LABU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 332.99. Within 108.93 - 332.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 262.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) over the year was 108.93. Comparing it with the current 276.99 and 108.93 - 332.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LABU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LABU stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 262.31, and 125.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
264.65 278.90
Year Range
108.93 332.99
Previous Close
262.31
Open
273.46
Bid
276.99
Ask
277.29
Low
264.65
High
278.90
Volume
751
Daily Change
5.60%
Month Change
22.02%
6 Months Change
71.61%
Year Change
125.83%
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