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LABU: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares
LABU exchange rate has changed by 5.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.65 and at a high of 278.90.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LABU News
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- SELLAS Life Sciences: The Ownership Structure Has Changed Before The Defining Catalyst
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Medical Technology Stocks: Innovation Endures As Valuations Reset
- AI And The Future Of Healthcare
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Can Forgotten Biotech Break Out?
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LABU stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 276.99 today. It trades within 264.65 - 278.90, yesterday's close was 262.31, and trading volume reached 751. The live price chart of LABU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 276.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 125.83% and USD. View the chart live to track LABU movements.
How to buy LABU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 276.99. Orders are usually placed near 276.99 or 277.29, while 751 and 1.29% show market activity. Follow LABU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LABU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 108.93 - 332.99 and current price 276.99. Many compare 22.02% and 71.61% before placing orders at 276.99 or 277.29. Explore the LABU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 332.99. Within 108.93 - 332.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 262.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) over the year was 108.93. Comparing it with the current 276.99 and 108.93 - 332.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LABU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LABU stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 262.31, and 125.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 262.31
- Open
- 273.46
- Bid
- 276.99
- Ask
- 277.29
- Low
- 264.65
- High
- 278.90
- Volume
- 751
- Daily Change
- 5.60%
- Month Change
- 22.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.61%
- Year Change
- 125.83%