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LABD: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares
LABD exchange rate has changed by -5.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.51 and at a high of 7.95.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LABD News
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- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LABD stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 7.58 today. It trades within 7.51 - 7.95, yesterday's close was 8.02, and trading volume reached 5819. The live price chart of LABD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 7.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -74.75% and USD. View the chart live to track LABD movements.
How to buy LABD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 7.58. Orders are usually placed near 7.58 or 7.88, while 5819 and -1.30% show market activity. Follow LABD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LABD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 6.68 - 33.24 and current price 7.58. Many compare -19.19% and -59.59% before placing orders at 7.58 or 7.88. Explore the LABD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 33.24. Within 6.68 - 33.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (LABD) over the year was 6.68. Comparing it with the current 7.58 and 6.68 - 33.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LABD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LABD stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.02, and -74.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.02
- Open
- 7.68
- Bid
- 7.58
- Ask
- 7.88
- Low
- 7.51
- High
- 7.95
- Volume
- 5.819 K
- Daily Change
- -5.49%
- Month Change
- -19.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -59.59%
- Year Change
- -74.75%