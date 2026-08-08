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KYNB: Kyntra Bio Inc
KYNB exchange rate has changed by 4.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.97 and at a high of 7.30.
Follow Kyntra Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KYNB stock price today?
Kyntra Bio Inc stock is priced at 7.30 today. It trades within 6.97 - 7.30, yesterday's close was 6.98, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of KYNB shows these updates.
Does Kyntra Bio Inc stock pay dividends?
Kyntra Bio Inc is currently valued at 7.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.24% and USD. View the chart live to track KYNB movements.
How to buy KYNB stock?
You can buy Kyntra Bio Inc shares at the current price of 7.30. Orders are usually placed near 7.30 or 7.60, while 16 and 4.73% show market activity. Follow KYNB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KYNB stock?
Investing in Kyntra Bio Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.32 - 9.70 and current price 7.30. Many compare 6.10% and 6.57% before placing orders at 7.30 or 7.60. Explore the KYNB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kyntra Bio Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kyntra Bio Inc in the past year was 9.70. Within 6.32 - 9.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kyntra Bio Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Kyntra Bio Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kyntra Bio Inc (KYNB) over the year was 6.32. Comparing it with the current 7.30 and 6.32 - 9.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KYNB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KYNB stock split?
Kyntra Bio Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.98, and -23.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.98
- Open
- 6.97
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- Low
- 6.97
- High
- 7.30
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 4.58%
- Month Change
- 6.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.57%
- Year Change
- -23.24%