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KYLD: Kurv High Income ETF
KYLD exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.88 and at a high of 21.12.
Follow Kurv High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KYLD stock price today?
Kurv High Income ETF stock is priced at 21.06 today. It trades within 20.88 - 21.12, yesterday's close was 20.94, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of KYLD shows these updates.
Does Kurv High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Kurv High Income ETF is currently valued at 21.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.12% and USD. View the chart live to track KYLD movements.
How to buy KYLD stock?
You can buy Kurv High Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.06. Orders are usually placed near 21.06 or 21.36, while 45 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow KYLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KYLD stock?
Investing in Kurv High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.67 - 25.97 and current price 21.06. Many compare 4.57% and 2.43% before placing orders at 21.06 or 21.36. Explore the KYLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kurv High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kurv High Income ETF in the past year was 25.97. Within 17.67 - 25.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kurv High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Kurv High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kurv High Income ETF (KYLD) over the year was 17.67. Comparing it with the current 21.06 and 17.67 - 25.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KYLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KYLD stock split?
Kurv High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.94, and -18.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.94
- Open
- 21.07
- Bid
- 21.06
- Ask
- 21.36
- Low
- 20.88
- High
- 21.12
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 4.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.43%
- Year Change
- -18.12%