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KYIV: Kyivstar Group Ltd.
KYIV exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.32 and at a high of 13.62.
Follow Kyivstar Group Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KYIV stock price today?
Kyivstar Group Ltd. stock is priced at 13.38 today. It trades within 13.32 - 13.62, yesterday's close was 13.37, and trading volume reached 521. The live price chart of KYIV shows these updates.
Does Kyivstar Group Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Kyivstar Group Ltd. is currently valued at 13.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.34% and USD. View the chart live to track KYIV movements.
How to buy KYIV stock?
You can buy Kyivstar Group Ltd. shares at the current price of 13.38. Orders are usually placed near 13.38 or 13.68, while 521 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow KYIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KYIV stock?
Investing in Kyivstar Group Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 9.29 - 16.53 and current price 13.38. Many compare -2.48% and 14.75% before placing orders at 13.38 or 13.68. Explore the KYIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kyivstar Group Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kyivstar Group Ltd. in the past year was 16.53. Within 9.29 - 16.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kyivstar Group Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Kyivstar Group Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (KYIV) over the year was 9.29. Comparing it with the current 13.38 and 9.29 - 16.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KYIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KYIV stock split?
Kyivstar Group Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.37, and 15.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.37
- Open
- 13.37
- Bid
- 13.38
- Ask
- 13.68
- Low
- 13.32
- High
- 13.62
- Volume
- 521
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- -2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.75%
- Year Change
- 15.34%