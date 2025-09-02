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KWT: iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF
KWT exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.08 and at a high of 37.08.
Follow iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KWT News
- Middle East Economic Growth In Lower Gear Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Banking Risk Monthly Outlook: July 2026
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
- Mind The Gap: Asia’s Inflation Pipeline Has Further To Run
- Global Export Orders Fall Amid Outbreak Of War In The Middle East
- Middle Eastern Banks: Tested By Conflict
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2026
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- How Investors Are Navigating Market Turmoil
- What The Iran War Means For Neighboring Markets (NYSEARCA:KSA)
- Crude Oil Trade: Defensive And Tactical Stock Buying
- This Week's Market Wrap: Energy, Defense Stocks Take The Lead As Oil Prices Spike Higher
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KWT stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock is priced at 37.08 today. It trades within 37.08 - 37.08, yesterday's close was 37.14, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KWT shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF is currently valued at 37.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.13% and USD. View the chart live to track KWT movements.
How to buy KWT stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF shares at the current price of 37.08. Orders are usually placed near 37.08 or 37.38, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KWT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KWT stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.54 - 41.08 and current price 37.08. Many compare 0.43% and 2.09% before placing orders at 37.08 or 37.38. Explore the KWT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the past year was 41.08. Within 35.54 - 41.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) over the year was 35.54. Comparing it with the current 37.08 and 35.54 - 41.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KWT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KWT stock split?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.14, and -3.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.14
- Open
- 37.08
- Bid
- 37.08
- Ask
- 37.38
- Low
- 37.08
- High
- 37.08
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.09%
- Year Change
- -3.13%