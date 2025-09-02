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KWT: iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

37.08 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KWT exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.08 and at a high of 37.08.

Follow iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KWT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KWT stock price today?

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock is priced at 37.08 today. It trades within 37.08 - 37.08, yesterday's close was 37.14, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KWT shows these updates.

Does iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF is currently valued at 37.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.13% and USD. View the chart live to track KWT movements.

How to buy KWT stock?

You can buy iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF shares at the current price of 37.08. Orders are usually placed near 37.08 or 37.38, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KWT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KWT stock?

Investing in iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.54 - 41.08 and current price 37.08. Many compare 0.43% and 2.09% before placing orders at 37.08 or 37.38. Explore the KWT price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the past year was 41.08. Within 35.54 - 41.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) over the year was 35.54. Comparing it with the current 37.08 and 35.54 - 41.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KWT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KWT stock split?

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.14, and -3.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
37.08 37.08
Year Range
35.54 41.08
Previous Close
37.14
Open
37.08
Bid
37.08
Ask
37.38
Low
37.08
High
37.08
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.16%
Month Change
0.43%
6 Months Change
2.09%
Year Change
-3.13%
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