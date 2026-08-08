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KWM: K Wave Media Ltd.
KWM exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.42 and at a high of 2.67.
Follow K Wave Media Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KWM stock price today?
K Wave Media Ltd. stock is priced at 2.55 today. It trades within 2.42 - 2.67, yesterday's close was 2.50, and trading volume reached 175. The live price chart of KWM shows these updates.
Does K Wave Media Ltd. stock pay dividends?
K Wave Media Ltd. is currently valued at 2.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 207.97% and USD. View the chart live to track KWM movements.
How to buy KWM stock?
You can buy K Wave Media Ltd. shares at the current price of 2.55. Orders are usually placed near 2.55 or 2.85, while 175 and 3.66% show market activity. Follow KWM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KWM stock?
Investing in K Wave Media Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.07 - 3.55 and current price 2.55. Many compare 2.00% and 298.44% before placing orders at 2.55 or 2.85. Explore the KWM price chart live with daily changes.
What are K Wave Media Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of K Wave Media Ltd. in the past year was 3.55. Within 0.07 - 3.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track K Wave Media Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are K Wave Media Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of K Wave Media Ltd. (KWM) over the year was 0.07. Comparing it with the current 2.55 and 0.07 - 3.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KWM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KWM stock split?
K Wave Media Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.50, and 207.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.50
- Open
- 2.46
- Bid
- 2.55
- Ask
- 2.85
- Low
- 2.42
- High
- 2.67
- Volume
- 175
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 298.44%
- Year Change
- 207.97%