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KWIN: KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF
KWIN exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.68 and at a high of 25.85.
Follow KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KWIN stock price today?
KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF stock is priced at 25.73 today. It trades within 25.68 - 25.85, yesterday's close was 25.72, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of KWIN shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF is currently valued at 25.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.31% and USD. View the chart live to track KWIN movements.
How to buy KWIN stock?
You can buy KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF shares at the current price of 25.73. Orders are usually placed near 25.73 or 26.03, while 21 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow KWIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KWIN stock?
Investing in KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.87 - 27.11 and current price 25.73. Many compare 0.04% and 1.62% before placing orders at 25.73 or 26.03. Explore the KWIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF in the past year was 27.11. Within 24.87 - 27.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (KWIN) over the year was 24.87. Comparing it with the current 25.73 and 24.87 - 27.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KWIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KWIN stock split?
KraneShares Trust - KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.72, and 2.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.72
- Open
- 25.68
- Bid
- 25.73
- Ask
- 26.03
- Low
- 25.68
- High
- 25.85
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.62%
- Year Change
- 2.31%