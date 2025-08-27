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KVLE: KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF
KVLE exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.27 and at a high of 29.38.
Follow KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVLE News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Time To Consider Value?
- DIVB: A Solid And Cheap Core Dividend ETF, But I Prefer FDVV (BATS:DIVB)
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KVLE stock price today?
KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock is priced at 29.35 today. It trades within 29.27 - 29.38, yesterday's close was 29.10, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of KVLE shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF is currently valued at 29.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.86% and USD. View the chart live to track KVLE movements.
How to buy KVLE stock?
You can buy KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF shares at the current price of 29.35. Orders are usually placed near 29.35 or 29.65, while 9 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow KVLE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KVLE stock?
Investing in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.36 - 29.38 and current price 29.35. Many compare 2.48% and 10.50% before placing orders at 29.35 or 29.65. Explore the KVLE price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the past year was 29.38. Within 24.36 - 29.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (KVLE) over the year was 24.36. Comparing it with the current 29.35 and 24.36 - 29.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KVLE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KVLE stock split?
KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.10, and 8.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.10
- Open
- 29.27
- Bid
- 29.35
- Ask
- 29.65
- Low
- 29.27
- High
- 29.38
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.50%
- Year Change
- 8.86%