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KSPY: KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF
KSPY exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.83 and at a high of 29.90.
Follow KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KSPY stock price today?
KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF stock is priced at 29.88 today. It trades within 29.83 - 29.90, yesterday's close was 29.87, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of KSPY shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF is currently valued at 29.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.28% and USD. View the chart live to track KSPY movements.
How to buy KSPY stock?
You can buy KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF shares at the current price of 29.88. Orders are usually placed near 29.88 or 30.18, while 60 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow KSPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KSPY stock?
Investing in KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.82 - 29.99 and current price 29.88. Many compare 0.44% and 7.10% before placing orders at 29.88 or 30.18. Explore the KSPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF in the past year was 29.99. Within 26.82 - 29.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (KSPY) over the year was 26.82. Comparing it with the current 29.88 and 26.82 - 29.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KSPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KSPY stock split?
KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.87, and 7.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.87
- Open
- 29.87
- Bid
- 29.88
- Ask
- 30.18
- Low
- 29.83
- High
- 29.90
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.10%
- Year Change
- 7.28%