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KRYP: ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF
KRYP exchange rate has changed by -1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.61 and at a high of 17.84.
Follow ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KRYP stock price today?
ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF stock is priced at 17.61 today. It trades within 17.61 - 17.84, yesterday's close was 17.89, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of KRYP shows these updates.
Does ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF is currently valued at 17.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.98% and USD. View the chart live to track KRYP movements.
How to buy KRYP stock?
You can buy ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF shares at the current price of 17.61. Orders are usually placed near 17.61 or 17.91, while 3 and -1.29% show market activity. Follow KRYP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRYP stock?
Investing in ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.60 - 24.49 and current price 17.61. Many compare -0.90% and -18.02% before placing orders at 17.61 or 17.91. Explore the KRYP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF in the past year was 24.49. Within 16.60 - 24.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF (KRYP) over the year was 16.60. Comparing it with the current 17.61 and 16.60 - 24.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRYP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRYP stock split?
ProShares CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.89, and -25.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.89
- Open
- 17.84
- Bid
- 17.61
- Ask
- 17.91
- Low
- 17.61
- High
- 17.84
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -1.57%
- Month Change
- -0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.02%
- Year Change
- -25.98%