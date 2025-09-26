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KROP: Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF
KROP exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.25 and at a high of 35.52.
Follow Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KROP News
- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Trump Signals Iran Deal Is Close
- Risks To Agri Markets Look Underpriced As Hormuz Crisis Drags On
- The Next Big Theme: May 2026
- Chart Of The Day: Forget Fuel, Watch Food
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- The Next Big Theme: April 2026
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Ground Beef Becoming A Luxury Item
- How America's Appetite For Protein Is Impacting U.S. Agriculture
- The Rise Of The Everyday Commodity Hedge In A Volatile Era
- Commodities: Oil Steadies As Iran Deadline Pushed Back But Upside Risks Persist
- The Hormuz Domino Effect: From Energy Shock To Food Crisis
- Fertilizer Prices Surge Ahead Of A Critical Planting Season
- Commodities: Putin's Gas Threat To The EU Adds To Upside Risk For Markets
- The Next Big Theme: January 2026
- Power Demand Redefines Global Resources
- The Next Big Theme: December 2025
- The Next Big Theme: November 2025
- ETFs in Spotlight as Deere Slumps After Q4 Earnings Fall 14% Y/Y
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- The Next Big Theme: October 2025
- The Next Big Theme: September 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KROP stock price today?
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock is priced at 35.25 today. It trades within 35.25 - 35.52, yesterday's close was 35.28, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of KROP shows these updates.
Does Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF is currently valued at 35.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.95% and USD. View the chart live to track KROP movements.
How to buy KROP stock?
You can buy Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 35.25. Orders are usually placed near 35.25 or 35.55, while 3 and -0.76% show market activity. Follow KROP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KROP stock?
Investing in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.10 - 36.71 and current price 35.25. Many compare -0.03% and -3.58% before placing orders at 35.25 or 35.55. Explore the KROP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the past year was 36.71. Within 33.10 - 36.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) over the year was 33.10. Comparing it with the current 35.25 and 33.10 - 36.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KROP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KROP stock split?
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.28, and -2.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.28
- Open
- 35.52
- Bid
- 35.25
- Ask
- 35.55
- Low
- 35.25
- High
- 35.52
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.58%
- Year Change
- -2.95%