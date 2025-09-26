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KROP: Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

35.25 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KROP exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.25 and at a high of 35.52.

Follow Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KROP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KROP stock price today?

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock is priced at 35.25 today. It trades within 35.25 - 35.52, yesterday's close was 35.28, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of KROP shows these updates.

Does Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF is currently valued at 35.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.95% and USD. View the chart live to track KROP movements.

How to buy KROP stock?

You can buy Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 35.25. Orders are usually placed near 35.25 or 35.55, while 3 and -0.76% show market activity. Follow KROP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KROP stock?

Investing in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.10 - 36.71 and current price 35.25. Many compare -0.03% and -3.58% before placing orders at 35.25 or 35.55. Explore the KROP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the past year was 36.71. Within 33.10 - 36.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) over the year was 33.10. Comparing it with the current 35.25 and 33.10 - 36.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KROP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KROP stock split?

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.28, and -2.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.25 35.52
Year Range
33.10 36.71
Previous Close
35.28
Open
35.52
Bid
35.25
Ask
35.55
Low
35.25
High
35.52
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.09%
Month Change
-0.03%
6 Months Change
-3.58%
Year Change
-2.95%
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