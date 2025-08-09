- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KRMA: Global X Conscious Companies ETF
KRMA exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.70 and at a high of 47.82.
Follow Global X Conscious Companies ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRMA News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KRMA stock price today?
Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock is priced at 47.82 today. It trades within 47.70 - 47.82, yesterday's close was 47.50, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of KRMA shows these updates.
Does Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Conscious Companies ETF is currently valued at 47.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.84% and USD. View the chart live to track KRMA movements.
How to buy KRMA stock?
You can buy Global X Conscious Companies ETF shares at the current price of 47.82. Orders are usually placed near 47.82 or 48.12, while 6 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow KRMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRMA stock?
Investing in Global X Conscious Companies ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.38 - 49.04 and current price 47.82. Many compare 2.14% and 9.53% before placing orders at 47.82 or 48.12. Explore the KRMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the past year was 49.04. Within 40.38 - 49.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Conscious Companies ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) over the year was 40.38. Comparing it with the current 47.82 and 40.38 - 49.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRMA stock split?
Global X Conscious Companies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.50, and 17.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.50
- Open
- 47.76
- Bid
- 47.82
- Ask
- 48.12
- Low
- 47.70
- High
- 47.82
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.53%
- Year Change
- 17.84%