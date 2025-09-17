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KRBN: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF
KRBN exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.32 and at a high of 34.48.
Follow KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRBN News
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Climate Power Plays: Energy, Geopolitics And The Repricing Of Risk
- Renewable Energy Curtailment Offers A Surplus Opportunity For Texas Data Centers
- Indexing Impact Bonds: Insights Into A Growing And Maturing Market
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- KRBN: Updated Thoughts On Global Carbon Allowances (NYSEARCA:KRBN)
- Decarbonization In Equity Benchmarks: Not Everywhere And Not All At Once
- Why The AI Boom Is Becoming An Energy Story
- EU Carbon Price Slides Amid Policy Noise And Fund Selling
- Powering Growth: Why Energy Resilience Matters For India's Investment Outlook
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- Carbon Capture And Storage Enters A New Era Of Progress
- Electrons, Intelligence, And The Shape Of The Next Economy: 2025 Year-End Macro Commentary
- Falling Allowance Supply To Tighten EU Carbon Market
- The Global Power Crunch: The New Geopolitical And Economic Frontier
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KRBN stock price today?
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock is priced at 34.48 today. It trades within 34.32 - 34.48, yesterday's close was 34.08, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of KRBN shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF is currently valued at 34.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.88% and USD. View the chart live to track KRBN movements.
How to buy KRBN stock?
You can buy KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 34.48. Orders are usually placed near 34.48 or 34.78, while 10 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow KRBN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRBN stock?
Investing in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.00 - 36.50 and current price 34.48. Many compare 3.02% and 17.40% before placing orders at 34.48 or 34.78. Explore the KRBN price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the past year was 36.50. Within 27.00 - 36.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) over the year was 27.00. Comparing it with the current 34.48 and 27.00 - 36.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRBN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRBN stock split?
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.08, and 9.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.08
- Open
- 34.32
- Bid
- 34.48
- Ask
- 34.78
- Low
- 34.32
- High
- 34.48
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.40%
- Year Change
- 9.88%