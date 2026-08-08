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KRAQ: Krakacquisition Corp
KRAQ exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.02 and at a high of 10.02.
Follow Krakacquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KRAQ stock price today?
Krakacquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.02 today. It trades within 10.02 - 10.02, yesterday's close was 10.00, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of KRAQ shows these updates.
Does Krakacquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Krakacquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track KRAQ movements.
How to buy KRAQ stock?
You can buy Krakacquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.02. Orders are usually placed near 10.02 or 10.32, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KRAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRAQ stock?
Investing in Krakacquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.78 - 10.04 and current price 10.02. Many compare 0.30% and 1.21% before placing orders at 10.02 or 10.32. Explore the KRAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Krakacquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Krakacquisition Corp in the past year was 10.04. Within 9.78 - 10.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Krakacquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Krakacquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Krakacquisition Corp (KRAQ) over the year was 9.78. Comparing it with the current 10.02 and 9.78 - 10.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRAQ stock split?
Krakacquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.00, and 1.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 10.02
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Low
- 10.02
- High
- 10.02
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.21%
- Year Change
- 1.21%