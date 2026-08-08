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KPHO: KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF
KPHO exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.11 and at a high of 22.13.
Follow KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is KPHO stock price today?
KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF stock is priced at 22.11 today. It trades within 22.11 - 22.13, yesterday's close was 22.13, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of KPHO shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF is currently valued at 22.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.71% and USD. View the chart live to track KPHO movements.
How to buy KPHO stock?
You can buy KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF shares at the current price of 22.11. Orders are usually placed near 22.11 or 22.41, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KPHO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KPHO stock?
Investing in KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.87 - 26.38 and current price 22.11. Many compare -0.09% and -12.16% before placing orders at 22.11 or 22.41. Explore the KPHO price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF in the past year was 26.38. Within 20.87 - 26.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF (KPHO) over the year was 20.87. Comparing it with the current 22.11 and 20.87 - 26.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KPHO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KPHO stock split?
KraneShares Dragon Capital Vietnam Growth Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.13, and -12.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.13
- Open
- 22.11
- Bid
- 22.11
- Ask
- 22.41
- Low
- 22.11
- High
- 22.13
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.16%
- Year Change
- -12.71%