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KOOL: North Shore Equity Rotation ETF
KOOL exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.71 and at a high of 14.78.
Follow North Shore Equity Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KOOL stock price today?
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF stock is priced at 14.71 today. It trades within 14.71 - 14.78, yesterday's close was 14.67, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of KOOL shows these updates.
Does North Shore Equity Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF is currently valued at 14.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.52% and USD. View the chart live to track KOOL movements.
How to buy KOOL stock?
You can buy North Shore Equity Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 14.71. Orders are usually placed near 14.71 or 15.01, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KOOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KOOL stock?
Investing in North Shore Equity Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.71 - 14.80 and current price 14.71. Many compare 1.94% and 9.69% before placing orders at 14.71 or 15.01. Explore the KOOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are North Shore Equity Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of North Shore Equity Rotation ETF in the past year was 14.80. Within 12.71 - 14.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track North Shore Equity Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are North Shore Equity Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) over the year was 12.71. Comparing it with the current 14.71 and 12.71 - 14.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KOOL stock split?
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.67, and 10.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.67
- Open
- 14.71
- Bid
- 14.71
- Ask
- 15.01
- Low
- 14.71
- High
- 14.78
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.69%
- Year Change
- 10.52%