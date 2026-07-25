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KOMP: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

70.58 USD 1.50 (2.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KOMP exchange rate has changed by 2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.83 and at a high of 70.72.

Follow SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KOMP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KOMP stock price today?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock is priced at 70.58 today. It trades within 69.83 - 70.72, yesterday's close was 69.08, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of KOMP shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is currently valued at 70.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.86% and USD. View the chart live to track KOMP movements.

How to buy KOMP stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF shares at the current price of 70.58. Orders are usually placed near 70.58 or 70.88, while 61 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow KOMP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KOMP stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.72 - 75.59 and current price 70.58. Many compare 7.35% and 14.75% before placing orders at 70.58 or 70.88. Explore the KOMP price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the past year was 75.59. Within 55.72 - 75.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) over the year was 55.72. Comparing it with the current 70.58 and 55.72 - 75.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOMP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KOMP stock split?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.08, and 12.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
69.83 70.72
Year Range
55.72 75.59
Previous Close
69.08
Open
70.35
Bid
70.58
Ask
70.88
Low
69.83
High
70.72
Volume
61
Daily Change
2.17%
Month Change
7.35%
6 Months Change
14.75%
Year Change
12.86%
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