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KOMP: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
KOMP exchange rate has changed by 2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.83 and at a high of 70.72.
Follow SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOMP News
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- AI Genie Out Of The Bottle – Despite Attempts To Throttle
- CDT Insider Sentiment July 2026 - The Market Is Asking Questions
- Why This Bubble Is Different (And Why It Could Get Bigger)
- AI Bear Case: What Skeptics Get Right And Wrong
- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Can Semiconductor Makers Navigate Rising Water Risks?
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Behind The AI Boom: The Electronics Supply-Side Constraints
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- Cheaper AI, New Earnings Questions
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Multi-Asset Midyear Outlook: Expanding The Toolkit
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KOMP stock price today?
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock is priced at 70.58 today. It trades within 69.83 - 70.72, yesterday's close was 69.08, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of KOMP shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is currently valued at 70.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.86% and USD. View the chart live to track KOMP movements.
How to buy KOMP stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF shares at the current price of 70.58. Orders are usually placed near 70.58 or 70.88, while 61 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow KOMP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KOMP stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.72 - 75.59 and current price 70.58. Many compare 7.35% and 14.75% before placing orders at 70.58 or 70.88. Explore the KOMP price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the past year was 75.59. Within 55.72 - 75.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) over the year was 55.72. Comparing it with the current 70.58 and 55.72 - 75.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOMP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KOMP stock split?
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.08, and 12.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.08
- Open
- 70.35
- Bid
- 70.58
- Ask
- 70.88
- Low
- 69.83
- High
- 70.72
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 2.17%
- Month Change
- 7.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.75%
- Year Change
- 12.86%