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KOCT: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October
KOCT exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.84 and at a high of 37.84.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KOCT stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October stock is priced at 37.84 today. It trades within 37.84 - 37.84, yesterday's close was 37.81, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KOCT shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October is currently valued at 37.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.51% and USD. View the chart live to track KOCT movements.
How to buy KOCT stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October shares at the current price of 37.84. Orders are usually placed near 37.84 or 38.14, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KOCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KOCT stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 31.78 - 37.88 and current price 37.84. Many compare 0.50% and 9.27% before placing orders at 37.84 or 38.14. Explore the KOCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October in the past year was 37.88. Within 31.78 - 37.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October (KOCT) over the year was 31.78. Comparing it with the current 37.84 and 31.78 - 37.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KOCT stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.81, and 18.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.81
- Open
- 37.84
- Bid
- 37.84
- Ask
- 38.14
- Low
- 37.84
- High
- 37.84
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.27%
- Year Change
- 18.51%