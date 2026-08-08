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KNRX: KNOREX LTD.
KNRX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.31 and at a high of 0.38.
Follow KNOREX LTD. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KNRX stock price today?
KNOREX LTD. stock is priced at 0.38 today. It trades within 0.31 - 0.38, yesterday's close was 0.38, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of KNRX shows these updates.
Does KNOREX LTD. stock pay dividends?
KNOREX LTD. is currently valued at 0.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -89.84% and USD. View the chart live to track KNRX movements.
How to buy KNRX stock?
You can buy KNOREX LTD. shares at the current price of 0.38. Orders are usually placed near 0.38 or 0.68, while 44 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KNRX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KNRX stock?
Investing in KNOREX LTD. involves considering the yearly range 0.31 - 3.98 and current price 0.38. Many compare -5.00% and -61.85% before placing orders at 0.38 or 0.68. Explore the KNRX price chart live with daily changes.
What are KNOREX LTD. stock highest prices?
The highest price of KNOREX LTD. in the past year was 3.98. Within 0.31 - 3.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track KNOREX LTD. performance using the live chart.
What are KNOREX LTD. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KNOREX LTD. (KNRX) over the year was 0.31. Comparing it with the current 0.38 and 0.31 - 3.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNRX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KNRX stock split?
KNOREX LTD. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.38, and -89.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.38
- Open
- 0.38
- Bid
- 0.38
- Ask
- 0.68
- Low
- 0.31
- High
- 0.38
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -61.85%
- Year Change
- -89.84%