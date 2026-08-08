- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KNRG: Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF
KNRG exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.68 and at a high of 25.72.
Follow Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KNRG stock price today?
Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF stock is priced at 25.69 today. It trades within 25.68 - 25.72, yesterday's close was 25.68, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of KNRG shows these updates.
Does Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF is currently valued at 25.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track KNRG movements.
How to buy KNRG stock?
You can buy Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF shares at the current price of 25.69. Orders are usually placed near 25.69 or 25.99, while 32 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow KNRG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KNRG stock?
Investing in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.21 - 26.29 and current price 25.69. Many compare 0.31% and -1.31% before placing orders at 25.69 or 25.99. Explore the KNRG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF in the past year was 26.29. Within 25.21 - 26.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (KNRG) over the year was 25.21. Comparing it with the current 25.69 and 25.21 - 26.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNRG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KNRG stock split?
Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.68, and -0.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.68
- Open
- 25.72
- Bid
- 25.69
- Ask
- 25.99
- Low
- 25.68
- High
- 25.72
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.31%
- Year Change
- -0.02%