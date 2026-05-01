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KNG: FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF
KNG exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.52 and at a high of 52.01.
Follow FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNG News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- JPMorgan CEO Flags Market Risks: Time to Buy High-Dividend ETFs?
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Focus on Income-Producing ETFs for Retirement: Here's Why
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- KNG: Defensive Dividend ETF That Will Underperform During This AI Era (BATS:KNG)
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KNG stock price today?
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock is priced at 51.95 today. It trades within 51.52 - 52.01, yesterday's close was 51.73, and trading volume reached 240. The live price chart of KNG shows these updates.
Does FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF is currently valued at 51.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.82% and USD. View the chart live to track KNG movements.
How to buy KNG stock?
You can buy FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 51.95. Orders are usually placed near 51.95 or 52.25, while 240 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow KNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KNG stock?
Investing in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.68 - 53.18 and current price 51.95. Many compare 1.45% and -0.69% before placing orders at 51.95 or 52.25. Explore the KNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the past year was 53.18. Within 47.68 - 53.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) over the year was 47.68. Comparing it with the current 51.95 and 47.68 - 53.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KNG stock split?
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.73, and 3.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.73
- Open
- 51.64
- Bid
- 51.95
- Ask
- 52.25
- Low
- 51.52
- High
- 52.01
- Volume
- 240
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.69%
- Year Change
- 3.82%