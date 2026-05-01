QuotesSections
Currencies / KNG
Back to US Stock Market

KNG: FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

51.95 USD 0.22 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KNG exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.52 and at a high of 52.01.

Follow FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KNG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KNG stock price today?

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock is priced at 51.95 today. It trades within 51.52 - 52.01, yesterday's close was 51.73, and trading volume reached 240. The live price chart of KNG shows these updates.

Does FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF is currently valued at 51.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.82% and USD. View the chart live to track KNG movements.

How to buy KNG stock?

You can buy FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 51.95. Orders are usually placed near 51.95 or 52.25, while 240 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow KNG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KNG stock?

Investing in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.68 - 53.18 and current price 51.95. Many compare 1.45% and -0.69% before placing orders at 51.95 or 52.25. Explore the KNG price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the past year was 53.18. Within 47.68 - 53.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) over the year was 47.68. Comparing it with the current 51.95 and 47.68 - 53.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KNG stock split?

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.73, and 3.82% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.52 52.01
Year Range
47.68 53.18
Previous Close
51.73
Open
51.64
Bid
51.95
Ask
52.25
Low
51.52
High
52.01
Volume
240
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
1.45%
6 Months Change
-0.69%
Year Change
3.82%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev